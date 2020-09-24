Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Welcome Baby Girl; Latter Says 'proud To Call Her Mine'

On September 24, singer-model Zayn Malik took to his social media handle and announced the birth of his baby girl with model Gigi Hadid. While breaking the news with a heartfelt note, she also shared the first picture of her newborn. In the photo, the little fingers of the newborn are seen holding Zayn's finger. Scroll down to take a look at Zayn Malik's Instagram post.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome a baby girl:

The caption of the post read, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautifulto try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"

As soon as the 27-year-old singer broke the news on the photo-sharing platform, it managed to garner more than 2M double-taps within a few hours; and is still counting. Many from his 35.7M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with heartwarming wishes for the duo and their newborn. A user wrote, "It looks like she has such a good grip on your hand and she's just a baby!! She is definitely gonna be a daddy's girl" while another asserted, "Congratulations Z!! Im soo happy! I know you'll be a great dad!!".

Meanwhile, the model's father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, revealed the news on Instagram on September 16 as he shared a handwritten poem titled "Grandpa's Heart." However, he deleted the post later that day. His note read, "Hello little grandchild, it is me. My heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa's always near, I'll do anything, anything for you my dear."

His poem continued: "When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear, because I knew, My heart would always belong to you." Interestingly, in April, Gigi confirmed her pregnancy on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

