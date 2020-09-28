Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Had Their Daughter On A Farm In Pennsylvania: Reports

Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik announced the birth of their baby girl on September 24, through an Instagram post. According to recent reports by Page Six, a source told the portal that the supermodel gave birth to her baby girl on her farm in rural Pennsylvania. The source also revealed the birth date of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter as September 19.

Gigi & Zayn had their baby on a farm?

As mentioned in Page Six, the powerpack couple had been quarantining on the farm since May. The portal also reported that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had been splitting their time between Pennsylvania and Manhattan. Hadid’s mom, Yolanda also has a farm nearby. The source also shared that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are keeping these details a huge secret until they’re ready to share them with fans and media.

As stated in previous reports by Page Six, Zayn Malik purchased a farm next to Gigi's mother's farm in Pennslyvania. The singer does tomatoes, cucumbers and cherries farming, as stated in the report. He also rides on his ATV. According to the portal, the couple also owns a horse, called Cool. The portal also stated that Yolanda has cattle, sheep and chicken over at her spread of the farm.

On September 24, father Zayn Malik took to his social media handle and announced the birth of his baby girl. Sharing the news with the fans, he added a heartfelt note and shared the first picture of his newborn. In the Instagram photo, the little fingers of the newborn are seen holding Zayn's finger.

The caption of the post read:

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautifulto try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x

Gigi also shared an Instagram post. She posted a monochromatic picture of the newborn and her fingers. Gigi Hadid wrote, 'Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕'. Check out the post below.

