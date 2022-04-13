Gilbert Gottfried Supported Chris Rock In His Last Instagram Post Following Oscars Feud

As it was recently announced that the American actor and stand-up comedian, Gilbert Gottfried passed away after a long illness, it was observed that the latter's last Instagram post was in support of Chris Rock's recent altercation with Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards.

Gilbert Gottfried, who passed away at the age of 67, was among the notable artists best known for his roles in many movies and TV shows along with his hit podcast titled, Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast. Some of his best works include movies and shows namely The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, A Million Ways to Die in the West, The Comedian's Guide to Survival, Twisted Tales of Felix the Cat, Cyberchase, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, among others.

Gilbert Gottfried's last Instagram post

As the death of actor-comedian Gilbert Gottfried was announced by sharing a note on his official Instagram handle, it was seen how his last Instagram post, which was shared two weeks ago, was in support of the comedian, Chris Rock after he got smacked by Will Smith on stage at the Oscars 2022. While sharing an old picture of him and the comedian, he raised a question on the Will Smith-Chris Rock feud at the Oscars 2022 by stating, "Which is the worst crime? Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling a joke?". Take a look at the post here -

Gilbert Gottfried is survived by his wife and two children. Gilbert Gottfried's family took to Twitter and shared the news of his demise with his fans. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from recurrent ventricular tachycardia caused by myotonic dystrophy type 2 which is caused by irregular electrical signals in the lower chambers of the heart. Gilbert Gottfried's family confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday through his social media handle.

"We are heartbroken to announce the death of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness", his family mentioned in the statement. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honour.", the statement further read. They also shared the same on their Instagram handle with a caption that read "Woof woof Rest In Peace (heart emoticon) love you"

Image: Instagram/@realgilbert