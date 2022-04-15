Gilbert Gottfried's Funeral Attended By Late Comedian Bob Saget's Daughters; Report

Comedian and voice artist Gilbert Gottfried's untimely demise left the entire entertainment industry shattered. After suffering from an illness for a long time, the late artist breathed his last on April 12, 2022, at the age of 67. His works included voicing parrot Iago in Disney’s 1992 animated film Aladdin along with other popular shows such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, House of Mouse and more

Gottfried was also good friends with late comedian Bob Saget who died reportedly of head trauma on January 9, 2022. Keeping both their legacies alive, Saget's three daughters reportedly attended the former's funeral and paid respects to their father's old friend.

Bob Saget's daughters attend Gilbert Gottfried's funeral

In an interview with People, comedian Jeff Ross, who was Gottfried's longtime friend, talked about the funeral service which was held in Westchester, New York on Thursday. Ross revealed to the outlet that Saget's three daughters Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara had attended the funeral and called the moment 'heartwarming'. He said, ''What was very heartwarming was seeing Bob Saget's daughters at the service.''

When Saget passed away in January at the age of 65, Gottfried had taken to his social media to express his shock over the loss of his good friend. Sharing a picture with the late comedian, he wrote, ''Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget.''

Meanwhile, Gottfried's death was also shocking to Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo who took to her Instagram story to share a throwback picture and talked about the 'surreal' moment. The picture included late comedians Bob Saget and Gilbert Gottfried along with Ross and Norm Macdonald who died last year in September due to cancer.

She began, ''Bob loved Gilbert so dearly, they had a special friendship,'' she continued, ''As he did with everyone in this photo. And sending my love to my wonderful friend Jeff as Gilbert's loss is beyond painful for him. Thinking of Dara his amazing & strong wife right now. Much love & support to his family."

Image: Instagram/@realgilbert