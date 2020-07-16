'Glee' Creators To Set Up College Fund For Naya Rivera's Son; Share A Heartfelt Note

Glee star Naya Rivera passed way. Her body was found on Monday in a Southern California Lake, five days after she went missing while boating with her son in the Ventura Country. Now the show's creators have penned down an emotional message and stated that they are starting a college fund for her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Naya Rivera Found Dead At Lake Piru, Last Act Was To Save Son Before Drowning': Police

Glee creators to provide college fund to Naya’s son

The creators of Glee, Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk released a statement expressing their grief on Naya Rivera’s death. They wrote that Naya was initially not a series regular but they saw her potential and found “one of the most talent, special stars” they would ever have the pleasure working with. The creators praised her musical performance along with the “humor and humanity” she bought to her character’s relationship with Brittany, played by Heather Morris. Murphy, Brennan and Falchuk concluded by mentioning that they are currently in the process of creating a college fund Naya Rivera's son Josey Hollis Dorsey, who is four-year-old. Read the full official statement below.

Also Read | Naya Rivera's Autopsy Confirms The Cause Of Her Death Was 'accidental Drowning'

Glee creators’ heartfelt note for Naya River

We are heartbroken over the loss of our friend Naya Rivera. Naya wasn’t a series regular when we cast her on Glee. She didn’t have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with. Naya could act, she could dance, and she could sing (could she ever sing!) She could nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. She could move between being scary tough and deeply vulnerable with ease. She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around. Naya is responsible for numerous iconic Glee musical performances- The Adele Mash Up, Valerie, Songbird- but her greatest Glee legacy is probably the humor and humanity that she brought to Santana’s relationship with her best friend and eventual girlfriend/wife Brittany (played by Heather Morris). It was one of the first times an openly lesbian, high school relationship was seen on network television and Naya understood what “Brittana” meant to the many young women who were seeing themselves represented on television for the first time. Naya always made sure that Santana’s love for Brittany was expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions. Naya was always moved by the girls who reached out to her to tell her how much Santana and Brittany’s love affected them. Naya’s obligation to them- and to all of her fans- was obvious. She had the rare combination of humility and endless confidence in her talent. Naya was a real pro. Always on time, always knew her lines (which wasn’t easy considering the giant mouthfuls of dialogue we often gave her), always kept everyone laughing on the set. She was warm and caring and fiercely protective of the rest of the cast. She was tough and demanding. She was fun. She was kind. She was generous. There were ups and downs during the wonderful and stressful years we spent making Glee. We disagreed, we fought, we made up, then we fought some more, than we made up again. The kinds of things that happen in a family. Naya was more than just an actor on our show- she was our friend. Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family and her son Josey. The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.

Also Read | Who Is Naya Rivera? Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The 'Glee' Actor

Also Read | Naya Rivera's Family Shares Touching Note, Says 'heaven Gained Our Sassy Angel'

Naya Rivera's death

Naya Rivera's autopsy confirmed that she died from accidental drowning. Ventura County's Medical Examiner confirmed that there were no signs of traumatic injuries found or an indication of drugs or alcohol being the reason for her death. Rivera last went boating with her son at Lake Piru, where she reportedly drowned to save the four-year-old boy.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.