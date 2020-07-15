Naya Rivera's Family Shares Touching Note, Says 'heaven Gained Our Sassy Angel'

Naya Rivera's family released a public statement remembering the late actor. In the letter, they described her as a "sassy angel". They also thanked everyone who was involved in the search party and also all her fans who prayed for her well-being. They further requested privacy as they continue to mourn her loss.

On July 13, Naya Rivera was found dead after five painful days of a search operation at Lake Piru. On Tuesday, Naya Rivera's manager Gladys Gonzalez shared the statement to an international portal on behalf of Rivera’s family. Take a look at the statement below.

The statement:

We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister. Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support. Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.

Glee's cast pays tribute to Naya

Actor Amber Riley paid a tribute to her costar from Glee Naya Rivera by posting a video of her singing a duet with her son. In the video, Rivera can be seen singing the Skidamarink song in a duet with her four-year-old son. The caption Naya's co-star wrote, "My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything".

Demi Lavato, who played Naya Rivera's girlfriend on Glee also took to her social media to pay tribute to the late actor. In the Instagram post, she spoke about how Naya was a motivation for Latin women. She also mentioned that Naya’s character Santana was ‘groundbreaking’ for the women of the LGBTQIA+ community. Check out the posts.

Naya Rivera's Death

The Step Up: High Water and Devious Maids actor Naya Rivera was found dead a Southern California lake on Monday. She was been searched for five days after she went missing while boating with her son in Ventura County. Her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey was found asleep in a life jacket on the rented boat. As per her son's statement, Naya lifted him back on to the deck before he turned to see her sinking under the water. After a five-day search, the body of the 33-year-old actor was found floating near the surface early on Monday, authorities said. In her final minutes, she is believed to have helped her son to safety on their boat.

