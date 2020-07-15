Naya Rivera's Autopsy Confirms The Cause Of Her Death Was 'accidental Drowning'

After finally finding the Glee actor Naya Rivera's body from a Southern California lake, five days after she went missing, her autopsy confirmed that the 33-year-old died from accidental drowning. There were no signs of traumatic injuries found or an indication of drugs or alcohol being the reason for her death, confirmed Ventura County's Medical Examiner. Her family also issued their first public statement after the late actor went missing on July 8.

Naya Rivera's autopsy confirms her death was due to accidental drowning

Five days after she went missing at Lake Piru, Naya Rivera's body was found on July 13 and her autopsy reports state that the reason for her death was an accidental drowning, confirmed officials. They also recently released the document of her autopsy on Twitter which confirms, "The cause of death is drowning, and the manner of death is accidental".

In a statement, Ventura County's Medical Examiner has stated that Naya's body "has been X-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed". It also stated that "The autopsy findings are consistent with drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. It confirmed, "No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy."

"There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent's death." But added, "specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing". Check out the full statement below:

The attached document was just released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office regarding Naya Rivera, whose body was found yesterday in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/6APEgrBPaQ — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 14, 2020

The late actor's family members also released their first statement on July 12 after she went missing and expressed saying they are "grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honour her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit". Her family also thanked the search team for their "commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya".

The creators of her iconic show Glee released a statement too, in tribute to Naya Rivera, and announced that they would create a college fund for her son Josey. In their statement, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan said that more than being an actor of their show, Naya was a friend to them.

(With inputs from agencies)

