Glee's Heather Morris Feels 'powerless', Plans To Organise Naya Rivera's 'rescue Mission'

Naya Rivera’s Glee co-star Heather Morris took to Twitter and tweeted about the police saying that she would like to offer her help in finding her ‘close friend’. Ventura Sheriff’s Twitter account has been posting updates about their extensive search for Naya Rivera. Heather Morris commented on one of the posts saying that she would like to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission. Heather Morris on Twitter has been updating her fans about the search for Naya Rivera.

Heather Morris wants to help police find her Glee co-star

My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

Heather Morris in the tweet, mentioned, “I'm trying to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power.” [sic] However, she mentioned that she feels 'powerless and helpless' and would hence like to offer her help. Just a few hours ago she tweeted urging her and Rivera’s fans to not set out to search the actor. She also mentioned that she left a message to ‘Rescue and Air’ with regards to Naya Rivera’s operations.

Heather Morris mentioned that as the police have mentioned the visibility of lake Piru is quite bad. Only trained professionals should take part in the operation, as the operation might otherwise turn out to be more dangerous, she added. She also wrote to the police saying that she has been in touch with people from the police station about Naya Rivera’s search operation.

Ahead that they’ll allow volunteers. Understand it’s 110 degrees here and if you’re not highly trained in search and rescue, this could end up a much more dangerous situation for everybody involved. Please be kind, compassionate and caring for those who are looking for our Naya — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

I have spoken to Sheriff Eric Buschow and rest assured they are using every single one of their resources to locate our Naya. I have full confidence that they’re doing everything they can, and probably more. We will hold off on the citizen search and rescue until we get the go — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

Thank you to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obisbo, and all who are working to tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 9, 2020

When the news of Naya Rivera’s disappearance hit social media, Heather Morris took to her Instagram and shared a hopeful message for her friend. In the Instagram story, Heather mentioned that they need 'all the love and light for Naya Rivera to come back'. Heather Morris, who played Naya Rivera’s love interest in Glee, mentioned that she is praying for Naya to return to her family.

On Wednesday, Naya Rivera reportedly took a pontoon boat to the Lake Riviera in Los Angeles with her four-year-old son. According to her son, they both went swimming, however, Naya Rivera never made it back on board. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue reportedly stated in a press conference that they are switching from ‘rescue operation’ to ‘search and recovery operation’.

According to a news portal, Officer Chris Dyer of the Ventura County Sheriff's office said that they are presuming that the 33-year-old actor met with an accident while in the water and that she drowned. Thursday also stated that they ‘don’t know’ if they will find Naya Rivera’s body in the water. They said they believe that if the body is 'entangled with something that is underneath the water, it might never come up'. Officer Chris Dyer reportedly told a news portal that a team of 80 professionals have been carrying out the search and rescue operation actively. He said that they are looking for Naya Rivera using helicopters, drones, and boats awhile a ground team has also been assigned to do the task.

