Demi Lovato Says 'nothing Is Impossible With God', Urges Fans To Pray For Naya Rivera

Hollywood actor Naya Rivera reportedly went missing on Wednesday after she took a boat trip with her four-year-old son. The actor was best known for playing the role of Santana Lopez in the popular show Glee. Many Hollywood celebrities started taking to their social media and urging their fans to pray for the well-being of the actor.

Many also wrote that they are praying that Naya Rivera returns to her family safely. Naya’s Glee co-star Demi Lovato has taken to her social media to pray for the well-being of the Glee actor.

I don’t tweet often but sometimes my tweets come true so, together let’s manifest on twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!! Come on y’all! Let’s put this energy out there: they will find her healthy and alive!! ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 10, 2020

Demi Lovato urged the netizens to pray for Naya Rivera to be found safe and sound. A few hours after the post, Demi Lovato posted another picture saying that she was praying for Naya Rivera. She also wrote that nothing is impossible with the help of god and hence she was praying for her Glee co-star to be found. She then tweeted and asked her fans to 'put their energy out there to make sure that they find Naya Rivera healthy and alive'.

Apart from Demi Lovato, Naya’s other co-stars from Glee also took to their social media and shared messages saying that they are praying for the actor.

Heather Morris who played the role of Naya’s love interest on the show and is reportedly her best friend also shared a post on her social media. She wrote that they need 'all the love and light for Naya Rivera to come back'. Other Glee cast members like Iqbal Theba and Harry Schum Jr. have also posted about the actor.

Praying. — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020

Naya Rivera missing

On Wednesday, Naya Rivera reportedly took a pontoon boat to the Lake Riviera in Los Angeles with her four-year-old son. According to her son, they both went swimming, however, Naya Rivera never made it back on board. Rivera rented the boat at 1 PM on Wednesday and was supposed to return it three hours later, at 4 PM. However, when she did not get the pontoon back at 4:30 PM, the locals who rented the boat went out to look for the boat. When they found Riviera son sleeping on the boat, with no sign of her, they decided to call the authorities.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue reportedly stated in a press conference that they are switching from ‘rescue operation’ to ‘search and recovery operation’. According to a news portal, Officer Chris Dyer of the Ventura County Sheriff's office said that they are presuming that the 33-year-old actor met with an accident while in the water and that she drowned. Thursday also stated that they ‘don’t know’ if they will find Naya Rivera’s body in the water. They believe that if the body is entangled with something that is underneath the water, it might never come up. Naya Rivera’s search ‘is complicated’ due to the conditions of Lake Piru.

The police on Thursday also said that the lake is a large area of water and that the search will continue. However, the decision to end the search will be made when they are confident that they have done everything in their power to search for the missing actor. Officer Chris Dyer reportedly told a news portal that a team of 80 professionals have been carrying out the search and rescue operation actively. He said that they are looking for Naya Rivera using helicopters, drones and boats as well as a ground team has been assigned to do the task.

