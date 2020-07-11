Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Spotted With Their Son, Reports Claim He Was Clueless About The Trip

Hollywood actor Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey reunited with his son Jose for the first time since the actress disappeared. In the picture that has gone viral, Ryan Dorsey shares the four-year-old son with the Glee actor was seen holding his son in his arms. Ryan Dorsey on Friday carried his son from Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla‘s house in Valencia. The 36-year-old actor was seen wearing a dark coloured shirt and a pair of similar coloured tracks. Ryan covered his head with a cap as he carried his son to the car. A website also reported that Ryan left Naya’s sister’s house at around 1 PM and took his son to his house in the LA area.

Ryan Dorsey spotted with Naya Rivera's son

It has been reported that Ryan and Naya shared joint custody of their son after their divorce in 2018. According to a news portal, when they called Dorsey, he seemed upset and refused to answer questions stating that he wanted to care for his son in a difficult time. It has also been reported that Ryan Dorsey’s friend reportedly told a news daily that Dorsey had no idea about Rivera’s plan to take their son to Lake Piru. The actor’s housemate revealed that Ryan headed up to the lake as soon as he found out about his son. The friend also claims that before he got home on Wednesday Dorsey had already left to look after his and Naya Rivera's son.

While talking about Naya Rivera’s equation with her former husband, he said that she was working in LA but nobody knew where she was staying. He also went on to say that none of them knows anything more than what has been reported in the news. The source also revealed that Naya Rivera had not been in touch with Ryan Dorsey and did not tell him what she was doing. Despite the difficult circumstances, they said they are ‘hoping for the best’.

Naya Rivera missing

On Wednesday, Naya Rivera reportedly took a pontoon boat to the Lake Riviera in Los Angeles with her four-year-old son. According to Naya Rivera's son, they both went swimming, however, Naya Rivera never made it back on board. Rivera rented the boat at 1 PM on Wednesday and was supposed to return it three hours later, at 4 PM. However, when she did not get the pontoon back at 4:30 PM, the locals who rented the boat went out to look for the boat. When they found Riviera son sleeping on the boat, with no sign of her, they decided to call the authorities.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue reportedly stated in a press conference that they are switching from ‘rescue operation’ to ‘search and recovery operation’. According to a news portal, Officer Chris Dyer of the Ventura County Sheriff's office said that they are presuming that the 33-year-old actor met with an accident while in the water and that she drowned. Thursday also stated that they ‘don’t know’ if they will find Naya Rivera’s body in the water. They believe that if the body is entangled with something that is underneath the water, it might never come up. Naya Rivera’s search is 'complicated’ due to the conditions of Lake Piru.

The police on Thursday also said that the lake is a large area of water and that the search will continue. However, the decision to end the search will be made when they are confident that they have 'done everything in their power' to search for the missing actor. Officer Chris Dyer reportedly told a news portal that a team of 80 professionals have been carrying out the search and rescue operation actively. He said that they are looking for Naya Rivera using helicopters, drones, and boats while a ground team has also been assigned to do the task.

