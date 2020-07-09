'Tomorrow Isn't Promised': Naya Rivera's Old Post Resurfaces A Day After She Went Missing

The American actor and Glee star Naya Rivera went missing yesterday after she and her four-year-old son Josey went boating trip. While Josey was found alone on the boat, Naya's search at a Southern California lake still continues. The actor's last IG post yesterday was a selfie with her son which said 'Just the two of us'. However, six days before Naya went missing, she had shared a selfie of herself on Instagram and penned a poignant note which read 'tomorrow is not promised'.

Naya says 'tomorrow is not promised' six days before she went missing

Widely known for her work in several Hollywood films and the hit musical series Glee, Naya Riveria has been reported to be 'presumed dead' after her 4-year-old son was found floating alone on a rented boat in the middle of Lake Piru in California yesterday, on July 8, 2020. According to reports of a news portal, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has begun searching for a presumed drowned victim. Naya reportedly rented a boat for the afternoon with her son. When the boat did not return on time, the staff at lake Piru reportedly found it with Josey only while they couldn’t locate Naya.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Just six days ago, The Royal Family actor took to her Instagram account to share a selfie and penned an inspirational message dor millions of her followers, which read "no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes every day you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised". Check out the post below:

Naya’s final Instagram post before she went missing was an adorable picture of herself kissing her son Josey. She captioned the post writing,‘Just the two of us. According to a news portal, son Josey and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey told the officials that she had jumped in the water, but did not resurface. However, a search and rescue operation was launched but Naya was nowhere to be found.

Later, the search was suspended yesterday night, with plans of resuming the operation today. The portal also reported that the Glee actor's family is going through an extremely traumatic time right now and they were able to confirm her identity after finding her wallet on the boat. Naya shares joint custody of her four-year-old son with her ex-husband, Ryan. The former couple got officially divorced in 2018.

