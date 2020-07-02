'Glee' Fans React To Makers Using Dummies As Extras On The Show; Call It 'ridiculous'

A TikTok user just exposed Glee for using dummies instead of real people on the show. The TikTok user noticed this when she was watching an old episode of the show. Since her reveal on the app, netizens are finding more and more clips that show Glee using dummies in many of their episodes.

TikTok user Kelly Sipos recently went viral for exposing the show Glee for using dummies as audience members in many of their episodes. After her reveal, many people have started finding out more and more scenes where dummies are being used on the show. Dummies are usually being used in scenes that require large audiences or extras. In the clip, Kelly can be heard saying - So I'm just noticing in Glee there are dummies in the crowd.

"Glee using dummies isn't even the weirdest the thing they did"

Many people have now taken to Twitter to post many other videos as well, where they are finding similar scenes. One Twitter user wrote - Glee having dummies as audience members is not even on top 20 weird things the show has done. Take a look at all the tweets that expose the show for using dummies and the reaction people had to it:

Glee having dummies as audience members is not even on top 20 weird things the show has done. pic.twitter.com/xOFr0G207w — Darren Criss is the fucking best baby :)! (@smile_darren) July 1, 2020

THEY ACTUALLY USE DUMMIES AS AUDIENCE MEMBERS DURING PERFORMANCES ON GLEE I CANNOT BELIEVE IT, THIS SHOW IS RIDICULOUS — madi grace ☀️ (@Madi_Wilson143) July 1, 2020

GLEE FILLED THEIR AUDIENCES WITH DUMMIES THAT SHOW WAS TRULY CURSED pic.twitter.com/d184PE5YNg — taylor henderson (@cornbreadsays) June 30, 2020

i know everyone just started talking about the glee dummies, but do y’all not remember this photo? honestly the best 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tVA895e4Uv — becky (@dreamingoutlxud) June 30, 2020

"Lea Michele was very rude on set"

Glee also went through criticism related to Lea Michele, when a staff member reported that Lea was extremely rude to the staff. Many people had found the star unbearable to work with. Many reports revealed that she ignored the extras and acted like they didn't exist on the set.

Glee is a series that started in 2009. The show deals with social issues like sexuality, race, relationships, and teamwork. The show is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. The series revolves around a high school musical choir called Glee. Actor Matthew Morrison plays the lead role of the teacher who helps the choir. Furthermore, actors like Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Mark Salling, and more also seen in the show.

