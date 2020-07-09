Naya Rivera Of 'Glee' Fame Goes Missing; Here's What's Known So Far

Naya Rivera, the 33-year-old actor who is loved for her performance in the hit TV show Glee has reportedly been missing. Reports suggest that she and her son, Josey Hollis, had gone swimming in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California and since then she has been missing. The local Sheriff's office also reported that she might have had an accident. Here is all we know about the situation so far.

Naya Rivera goes missing while swimming

At 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, it was reported by the Sheriff’s department that there has been an investigation underway that suggests a possible drowning. It was reported that this victim at Lake Piru is Naya Rivera and the sheriff's department has sent in a team of divers and an investigation team to see for the clues of the missing person. The Ventura County sheriff’s department has identified the missing person to be TV actor Rivera. This report came out late on Wednesday night. It was reported that the search and rescue operation is still going on and will continue on Thursday morning.

According to local media house, authorities started to look for the Glee actor after her 4-year-old son was seen on a rented boat on Lake Piru. The local Sheriff's Twitter handle has been sharing details about the case with her fans. In one of the tweets, helicopters can be seen looking for the Naya. It was also reported that drones and dive teams are scooping up the whole lake for the clues of the missing person. Take a look at the tweets here.

Hapening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The local media house also described how the event could have happened. Naya had apparently rented a boat at about 1 in the afternoon on Wednesday. After that, she and her son went out into the lake for spending some time. It was reported that three hours later, another boat passed that area and saw Naya's son on the boat all by himself. It was reported that the child was unharmed and he told the police investigators that he and his mother were swimming in the lake but she never returned to the boat.

​​About Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera is best known for her appearance in the TV show Glee where she played the role of Santana Lopez from 2009 until 2015. After this, she was seen in series like Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water. She was also was signed by Columbia Records in 2011 and had released a single, titled Sorry, with rapper Big Sean.

