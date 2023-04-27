Glen Powell, Gigi Paris Broke Up Amid Former’s Cheating Rumour With Sydney Sweeney: Report

Ahead of the release of their upcoming Anyone But You, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have been making headlines for their off-screen chemistry. Several of their videos and pictures from in-between shooting has been going viral on social media, leading fans to speculate if the duo is dating in real life. It also led to the controversy of both the stars allegedly cheating on their significant others as Glen was dating designer-model Gigi Paris and Sydney is engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino.

Now, it has been revealed that Glen and Gigi have broken up. The couple separated days before the former’s dating rumour with Sydney took the Internet by storm. Glen and Gigi were together for three years before splitting up in early April, a source told Page Six on Wednesday (April 26). It seems that the couple split up when Paris paid the Top Gun: Maverick actor a visit while the latter was filming Anyone But You with Sydney in Australia. A few weeks after returning to the United States, Gigi hinted at their breakup by unfollowing both Glen and the Euphoria star on social media. She also posted a video of herself with the phrase "Know your worth & onto the next."

Sydney Sweeney is still with fiancee Jonathan Davino

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney is still with her fiancee Jonathan Davino. A source told TMZ, “Sydney is still living with [fiance Jonathan Davino] and all is well between them — they are still engaged. The rumors that Sydney and Glen are a couple are completely false.” Filmed in Australia, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney starrer Anyone But You is helmed by Will Gluck, who also directed the romantic comedies Easy A and Friends With Benefits. The R-rated film also stars Bryan Brown, Michelle Hurd, Hadley Robinson, and Darren Barnet.