'Godzilla Vs Kong' Teaser Release Is Making Fans Wonder Who Will Win In The MonsterVerse

Godzilla vs Kong will finally hit the theatres this November worldwide. The long-awaited American monster movie is the fourth film to release from the MonsterVerse series. As fans get ready to see an epic battle between the two monsters, the movie will finally answer the question as to who is the ultimate monster between the two.

What's the buzz about?

Godzilla vs Kong is one of the most anticipated monster movies made and close to nothing has been released yet about the film. Godzilla is a fictional Japanese monster who appeared in 1954 in the film Godzilla. The release of the film led to Godzilla becoming a monster icon world wide. The first American movie on Godzilla was made in 1998. Godzilla was also dubbed as the King of Monsters in English.

King Kong, on the other hand, made an appearance in American culture in 1933 and the film that is known by all was made in 2005. King Kong also holds the title - King of Monsters but has a strong affection towards a human girl, giving him humanistic emotions that Godzilla lacks, fans pointed out.

This is why viewers are so excited to see the movie and are waiting to see who is the ultimate champion. A website recently filled in the teaser trailer of the movie with - 'As the gigantic Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla, the world watches to see which one of them will become King of the Monsters.', which is making fans quite excited to see the film.

New #GodzillavsKong Synopsis: In a new world where man and monster now coexist, #Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the #Titans, keeping humanity in check. Meanwhile on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike." pic.twitter.com/FX3GfLSHb1 — Nerd Informants (@nerdinformants) June 7, 2020

Though another perspective that the fans have come up with is that human beings cannot co-exist in the same world as Godzilla, as Godzilla would possibly kill everyone alive but on the other hand, human beings can survive with King Kong at the same time because this has been seen in previous movies. Thus, it may seem practical for King Kong to win but the studios haven't commented on this yet. Though one media outlet has confirmed that the plot will revolve around the battle and Godzilla will be attracted to where King Kong lives.

Godzilla vs King Kong will be directed by Adam Wingard and will have Eiza González, Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård retaining their place in the movie.

