Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Revenant' And Other Movies On Survival In The Wild To Watch

Movies are a great way to showcase both reality and fiction. Films have been made in various genres including action, comedy, romance, thriller, mystery, and more. Films that are made keeping survival instincts of mankind at the core have over the years gained much attention of the masses. Listed below is Leonardo DiCaprio's The Revenant and other movies on survival in the wild.

Movies on survival in the wild

The Revenant

The 2015 film won several awards, accolades, and nominations for showcasing the snowbound lands and man's survival skills. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Will Poulter, and Domhnall Gleeson in pivotal roles. The film with a high rating of 8 on IMDb is directed by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film showcases the challenging journey of Hugh Glass, a frontiersman who injured by a bear attack gets deserted by his troop. Glass tries to survive in extreme climate while plotting revenge on his men.

The Mountain Between Us

This is one of the phenomenal films to watch that is based on survival in the mountainous regions. The film stars Kate Winslet and Idris Elba in pivotal roles. The film follows the life of two strangers who after a tragic plane crash try to survive the extreme climate in a remote snow-covered mountainous region. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.4.

Cast Away

Cast Away comes among some of the highly prominent survival films. The film garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. Starring Tom Hanks, this film revolves around the life of a FedEx employee who gets stranded on a remote island for four years, following a plane crash. The movie reveals how he escapes the island. Hanks’ performance received high praise from many critics.

The Hunger Games

This is another movie that is based on survival during tough times. The film is based on the popular novel and has multiple series to it. The film follows the life of Katniss who has not much left besides her hunting skills and sharp instincts. She is often pushed in a space where she must choose between survival and love. The 2012 film has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb.

Into The Wild

This is another film with a high rating of 8.1 on IMDb. The film is based on the life of Christopher McCandless who decides to renounce all his possessions and take a trip across America. On his journey, he faces several situations that change him as a person. The 2007 film is directed by Sean Penn.

