'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Donates £15,000 To NHS Front Line Staff 

Millie Bobbie Brown has reportedly donated £15,000 to NHS workers who are on the frontlines of the Coronavirus. According to a news portal, Millie has given £5,000 each to Bournemouth Hospital Charity, Salisbury District Hospital Stars Appeal and Southampton Hospitals Charity. The finances are expected to support the workers through the health crisis.

Millie has been a resident of Bournemouth for four years. According to a news portal, the actor said that Britain’s NHS workers are an inspiration to the nation. She particularly praised the hospital staff on the south coast as well. Millie also mentioned that the Southern area is very special to her and she cannot wait to visit it soon. Further on, she praised the brilliant work of healthcare workers and asked them to be safe and also thanked them.

The donations that have been made by Millie Bobby Brown will go towards items that include personal care packages, non-perishable food, among others. A spokesperson for the charity trust told the portal that they are committed to supporting the mental and physical well-being of their staff. The spokesperson thanked the actor and all the other people who have donated generously. She further mentioned that the proceeds have gone towards buying books, toiletries, refreshments, and other necessities.

Millie Bobby Brown is currently observing self-isolation and is with her family in Georgia in the USA. The actor also revealed that she is recording music during this time in self-isolation. This was revealed via a video call to an entertainment portal. The Stranger Things production for its fourth season has currently been put on hold due to the current situation. Millie mentioned that due to this, she has gotten a lot of free time in which she spends writing new songs and recording them.

