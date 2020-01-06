Golden Globes 2020: Sam Mendes' War Movie '1917' Wins Best Film

Sam Mendes' 1917 won the best picture, drama trophy at the Golden Globes on January 5. The Universal war flick stole the show at the 77th annual awards show, beating the record of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman in the final category. Mendes during his acceptance speech said that it is a very big thing for the movie. He added that it is very difficult to helm movies without big superstars in the lead role. Mendes depicts the tale with two relatively unknown actors and one extremely long continuous shot in the flick..

READ: Sam Mendes' Oscar-tipped 1917 Was Filmed In One Continuous Single Take

About the plot

The story revolves around two British soldiers (played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) who are sent on a suicide mission to warn of an impending German attack. The twist in the story is that the soldiers have very little time left with them to save their comrades and the action unfolds in real-time. Sam Mendes' first World War drama, 1917 made headlines for the director's unique approach in shooting the film. The film was shot in one continuous single take to create a kind of theatrical effect. Mendes who has directed two James Bond films teamed up with the visionary cinematographer Roger Deakin for the Oscar-tipped movie.

READ: From Gervais To J.Lo, What To Expect At The Golden Globes

Deakin told the media that at first, he thought it was a publicity stunt by the makers but he realised it later that it was not a gimmick, it's a way to get sucked into the story. While Mendes said that there were days when he thought, "Why did I do this to myself".

The film is based in part on an account told to Mendes by his grandfather, Alfred Mendes. The film is set in the year 1917 in northern France where two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake are given a seemingly impossible task of delivering a message to another British battalion of 1,600 men, which includes Blake's own brother.

READ: Leonardo DiCaprio Backs Golden Globes' Menu Going Vegan In 2020; Tweets In Support

READ: Golden Globes 2020: Award Ceremony To Serve Guests An All Vegan Diet?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.