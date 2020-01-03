Leonardo DiCaprio Backs Golden Globes' Menu Going Vegan In 2020; Tweets In Support

Leonardo took to Twitter and appreciated the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for choosing a vegan menu for the 77th Annual Golden Globes. Leonardo DiCaprio appreciated the HFPA in a tweet. Read on to know more details about the story.

Leonardo DiCaprio is here for the vegan menu at Golden Globes

Golden Globes are one of the most prestigious award functions in Hollywood. Recently, the President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed in a press conference that the 77th Annual Golden Globes will be having a vegan menu this year. The guest will be served a 100% plant-based meal during the party.

During the press conference, HFPA President Lorenzo Soria said that if there is a way we cannot change the world but save the planet, then maybe we should. The Golden Globes can send a signal and draw attention to the issue of climate change. He further added that the food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of our food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.

This step by the HFPA was appreciated by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. The Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood actor has been a climate change activist for the longest time. The Titanic actor has supported several climate crisis causes and initiatives. He has also openly supported 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg for her climate change initiatives. So when this announcement by the HFPA was made, Leonardo DiCaprio took to Twitter and thanked them. In his tweet, Leonardo DiCaprio tagged the Golden Globes’ official page and said, “Thank you HFPA.” Check out Leonardo DiCaprio’s tweet regarding the Golden Globes vegan menu here.

