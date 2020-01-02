Golden Globes 2020: Award Ceremony To Serve Guests An All Vegan Diet?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that the meal at Golden Globes 2020 is going to be entirely plant-based, in order to raise awareness about environmental sustainability. The statement was obtained by a major news publishing house which stated that HFPA’s overall focus is on sustainability and the Golden Globes 2020 will be serving a 100% plant-based meal at the show.

This will be done in order to raise awareness about how our choices can impact the environment. The items oon the menu will be made of produce and vegetables that are sourced locally and sustainably. Read more to know about HFPA’s decision of serving all-vegan at the Golden Globes 2020:

See you on January 5th, 2020! pic.twitter.com/PI7DLZblnt — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 22, 2019

Golden Globes 2020 news

Well, it is not the first time that the caterers at Globes have given the people a vegan choice, but an only vegan and gluten-free meal is a first-timer. Reportedly, going ahead with the vegan option was a bit of a last-minute switch, as the initial meal included fish until December. Matthew Morgan, who is a Beverly Hilton executive chef told the outlet that they had fish on the menu. However, the HFPA was keen on making this change to send a good message. They are not only opting for the healthier choice but also eliminating single-use plastic from the event as well.

