Golden Globes 2021 Postponed Due To COVID Pandemic; Oscars, BAFTA Also Rescheduled

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill as business operations have shut down and many important events have been cancelled. Recently, it was reported the much-awaited Golden Globes Awards has been postponed to February 28 next year, instead of its usual slot on the first Sunday in January. The event will be now held eight weeks before the 93rd Academy Awards. Take a look at the official announcement:

We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe® Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. pic.twitter.com/dtqQj3Mmtz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) June 22, 2020

If the reports are to be believed, the much-awaited event will be hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and will be conducted at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This comes after the 93rd Academy Awards were postponed to April 25, 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. Other award shows, including Britain’s BAFTA event, have also shifted their dates for 2021 to fall closer to the Oscars. The Academy, on Twitter, announced the nominations will be declared on March 15. Take a look:

It's true! Next year's #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021.



Here's what else you need to know:



- The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021

- Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021

- @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 15, 2020

Recently, the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival released an official statement, which announced the postponement of the much-anticipated festival. As huge theme parks and whole sports leagues around the world paused operations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the authorities at the Cannes Film Festival have been reluctant to make an official declaration about this year’s event. However, the organisers recently acquiesced and released a statement saying that even a delay until the summer does not allow the festival to go on with all its typical pageantry. The statement hinted that the Cannes Film Festival will not be held in June end or July, given the circumstances.

Coronavirus costs big for film industries

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt, and The Invisible Man. In March, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community.

Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix. It was recently reported that the much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 is getting delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022.

Coronavirus pandemic:

More than 85,46,919 cases have been recorded across the world, with more than 38,94,900 active cases and 41,95,200 recovered cases. As per reports, nearly 4,56,700 fatalities have been recorded. The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 2.3 million positive cases. Russia, Brazil and India also remain COVID hotbeds.

