Beyonce's Stylist Breaks Down Her Look From The Golden Globes, Diamonds Worth 323 Carats

Beyonce had appeared at the 77th annual Golden Globes. Beyonce’s stylist recently broke down her outfit and looks for the Golden Globes including the 323 carats of diamonds. Here is a sneak-peek into her gear for the Golden Globes:

Beyonce’s stylist breaks down her looks, the diamonds total to 323 carats

Beyonce wowed the Golden Globes with a custom look by Schiaparelli that had on-trend voluminous golden sleeves. However, many viewers were frustrated by Beyonce’s lack of airtime. Beyonce missed the red carpet of the event, and the power couple of Beyonce and Jay-Z were late at the event and left it early. Thus they had minimal screen time.

In a recent interaction with a leading Hollywood portal, Beyonce’s stylist Zerina Akers talked about Beyonce’s looks from the Golden Globes. She told how she wanted to work with Daniel Roseberry as soon as she saw the Schiaparelli collections. Zerina also mentioned how she loved his approach to volume and wanted Beyonce to be one of the first to don the new trend. Zerina Akers said how she leaped at the first opportunity she saw and the Schiaparelli team delivered the custom order. However, she mentioned how it was Lorraine Schwartz, who stole the look with the custom-made rings and earrings.

Roseberry designed Beyonce’s custom bias-cut black crepe slip dress with a plunging neckline for Schiaparelli, and it was punctuated with ‘woven gold mesh sleeves’. Beyonce’s earrings hosted over 250 carats worth of diamonds, and the four Lorraine Schwartz diamond rings weighed in at another 73 carats. The total tally of carats in Beyonce’s Golden Globes outfit was estimated somewhere over 320 carats. The rings that were worn by Beyonce included an emerald-cut white diamond ring, a pear-shaped champagne diamond ring, a tri-pass ring with fancy yellow diamonds, and a nude diamond pinky ring.

