Netflix's most-watched show Squid game witnessed a lot of incredible performances, but undoubtedly many would agree that one of the best delivery was by Oh Yeong-Su, who played the role of an Old Man. His performance in the film made him win the Golden Globe award. The South Korean actor has won Golden Globe Awards for his role in Squid Game under the category of the best-supporting actor TV.

Squid Game is arguably the most popular show in the world, with it topping Netflix's lists worldwide. Billed as potentially the highest-grossing Netflix show ever, the internet can't stop raving about it.

What character did O Yeong Su play in Squid Game?

Squid Game is based on the survival game in the Japanese battle royal format. The show centres around the mystery of who created the game and who runs it. It is revealed in the final episode that the mastermind's identity, turns out to be the samesweet Old Man! as the season finale heads towards the climax it is revealed that the creator of this horrible, sadistic game is the man who the audience had loved and even cried for that is No. 001. This character was portrayed by O Yeong Su and after this, he became a popular household name.

O Yeong Su won a Golden Globes 2022 award for his performance in Squid Game

In the winner's list of the annual awards that are organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Sunday (U.S. time), the 77-year-old actor won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TV for his role in the Netflix original series. He was nominated along with Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass of "The Morning Show" Kieran Culkin of "Succession" and Brett Goldstein of "Ted Lasso" and beating them he secured the award.

After the Hollywood and other popular streaming platforms boycotted the 79th edition of the Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles it witnessed no audience and no television broadcast.

