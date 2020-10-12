'Goldfinger' Star Margaret Nolan Dies At The Age Of 76

Goldfinger actress Margaret Nolan has passed away at the age of 76 on October 5, 2020. She was widely known for playing the role of James Bond's masseuse Dink in the film, Goldfinger. She had also played a notable role in the Beatles flick A Hard Day's Night.

Margaret Nolan passes away at 76

Margaret Nolan was born on October 29, 1943, in Norton Radstock, Somerset, England. Her mother was English, and her father was Irish, and she was brought up in London. Nolan set off with her career as a glamour model and was known by the name Vicky Kennedy, although she went back to using her birth name when she began acting.

Nolan is popularly known for her role in the Beatles movie A Hard Day’s Night and for playing Bond’s Masseuse, Dink in the movie Goldfinger, again in 1964. Even though her role in Goldfinger was a brief one, it was noticed and received major attention. Margaret was also seen in the Goldfinger title scene, posters, records, and books. She sported a gold bikini and was painted gold from head to toe.

Some of her other notable works are Gerry and the Pacemakers’ Ferry Cross the Mersey and Marcel Carné's Three Rooms in Manhattan. Nolan also did fringe theatre and political drama along with ex-husband Tom Kempinski. She even became a part of the Carry On Franchise in 1965, starting as Miss. Jones in Carry on Cowboy. She then went on to appear in Carry on Henry VIII, Carry On at Your Convenience, Carry On Matron, Carry On Girls and Carry On Dick.

Her son Oscar Deeks told Variety about her death on October 5, 2020. Director Edgar Wright was one of the first ones to announce Nolan’s death through his Twitter. He went on to mention how Nolan was the part of all things cool in the ’60s, from working with the Beatles to being an iconic Bond Girl and being a part of the Carry On franchise.

Margaret had taken a break from acting during the 1980s through 2011, till she made a comeback in 2011 with Yvonne Deutschman’s The Power of Three. She was cast in a brief role in Edgar Wright’s upcoming Last Night in Soho, in 2019. Nolan is survived by sons Oscar Deeks and Luke O’Sullivan.

