Movies In Which Sean Connery Played The Titular Role Of MI6 Agent 'James Bond'

Sean Connery was the first person to portray James Bond. There were many other actors who played the titular role in the film franchise later, but until now no one could replace the one and only Sean Connery. He has made his place in people's hearts. Looks like no one can replace Sean Connery. Here are a few famous movies in which Sean Connery played James Bond:

Bond movies portrayed by Sean Connery

From Russia with love

From Russia with Love is a spy movie made in 1963 and the second in the James Bond series produced by Eon Productions. The movie was the second time Sean Connery played the MI6 agent James Bond. In this movie, James Bond looks for a Lektor encryption tool that has the ability to wreak havoc in the world and tackles the creation of SPECTRE, a global crime organization. It was directed by Terence Young, produced by Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman, and written by Richard Maibaum and Johanna Harwood. The story was based on a 1957 novel by Ian Fleming of the same name.

Goldfinger

Goldfinger is a 1964 spy movie and the third installment in the superhit Bond series. The movie was produced by Eon Productions and featured Sean Connery as the fictional MI6 agent. It is based upon Ian Fleming's novel of the same name. In this movie, James Bond is investigating a gold-smuggling ring under the leadership of businessman, Auric Goldfinger. When he delves deeper into his operations, he uncovers a mysterious plan to attack the gold reserves of Fort Knox. The movie also stars Honor Blackman as Bond girl Pussy Galore and Gert Fröbe as the title character Auric Goldfinger. It has Shirley Eaton as the famous Bond girl Jill Masterson.

Thunderball

Thunderball is a 1965 spy movie and the fourth in Eon Productions of James Bond series, starring Sean Connery as James Bond, the fictional MI6 agent. It is an adaptation of Ian Fleming's novel of the same name, which in turn was based upon Jack Whittingham's original screenplay. A SPECTRE agent steals two nuclear bombs from a NATO flight. James Bond is given a mission to retrieve the warheads and put an end to the terrorist organization's evil plans. It was Terence Young's third and final Bond film, which was scripted by Richard Maibaum and directed by John Hopkins.

You only live twice

You Only Live twice is a spy movie made by Eon Productions in 1967 and the fifth in the James Bond show, starring Sean Connery as the fictional MI6 agent. An American space capsule is allegedly eaten by a Russian spacecraft. James Bond, however, learns that SPECTRE is behind the theft, and is trying to find out the reason behind it. Roald Dahl wrote the screenplay of the film, albeit loosely based on the 1964 novel of the same name by Ian Fleming.

