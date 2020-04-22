Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The 1964's Spy Film 'Goldfinger'; Read

Goldfinger is a 1964 spy film based on Ian Fleming’s James Bond. The movie stars Sir Sean Connery as Bond and was the fastest-grossing movie during the time of its release. The movie shows Bond investigating a gold-smuggling businessman named Goldfinger.

The movie is among the top spy films of the 60s, with its classic Aston Martin DB5 and Sir Sean Connery’s timeless style. Did you know that this is the first movie to feature a title song that plays during the opening credits? Read the interesting facts and trivia of Goldfinger below.

The movie was the fastest grossing movie in the history when it was released and was entered into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Sir Sean Connery never went to the United States to film those parts of the movie. Every US scene was shot at Pinewood Studios outside London.

This had the first appearance of a laser beam in a movie.

Sir Sean Connery hurt his back during the fight sequence with Harold Sakata (Oddjob) in Fort Knox. The incident delayed filming.

The debut of the Aston Martin happened in this film. Sales of the Aston Martin DB5 increased by fifty per cent after the release of the movie

Steven Spielberg regards this movie as his personal favourite of all the Bond movies. He even owns an Aston Martin DB5.

The is the first movie to feature a title song that plays in the opening credits.

First appearance of the Q-Branch workshop and its gadget testing facility.

Despite her impressive movie debut as Tilly, this was model Tania Mallet's only major movie appearance. She had previously auditioned for the role of Tatiana Romanova in From Russia with Love (1963).

This movie earned back its production costs of £3 million in just two weeks.

Pussy and Tilly were both brunette in the book. However, in the movie, they're blonde.

This film has the only time in the film series where Sean Connery's James Bond shaves.

Au, the chemical symbol for gold, could be a mild inspiration for Goldfinger's first name, Auric.

