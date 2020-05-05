'GOT' Star Michael Condron Working As Delivery Driver Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Game of Thrones actor, Michael Condron, has been spending time by making deliveries for a British supermarket retailer, Asda. Condron, who is known for playing Lord Steward of the Night’s Watch Bowen March in the famous series, has been making deliveries to houses around his native Belfast. While the United Kingdom is under lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the Northern Ireland based actor claims to be having a good time.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Condron said that he ‘absolutely loves’ the role. The 42-year-old believes that every single person has a role to play in such unprecedented times. He added that people now should really appreciate the hard work that everybody does. Condron said that he thinks people who work in supermarkets have often been ‘taken for granted’.

‘Brilliant time’

While talking about how he decided to work for the supermarket, the actor said that a friend told him that the store was looking for people to work there so he got in touch with Asda authorities. He said that the job for him meant that he could continue to have interaction with people and keep himself mentally in a good place. Furthermore, he said that he has been having a ‘brilliant time’ meeting people.

He reportedly added that he does about 17 to 18 calls a day and has been getting to know lots of different people. Condron also feels nice to have a rapport with regular customers, including elderly people who haven’t been able to get out of their homes due to the lockdown. Moreover, he believes that working with the delivery service could also help him write a play as he managed to find many characters.

Last delivery of the night and possibly the nicest woman I’ve ever met, Ms. Wang.



Told me how thankful she is for what we’re all out here doing and gave me a handful of masks “because we’re doing a dangerous job”. Was thrilled. So Nice#EssentialWorkers #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/0Kn3uut1jz — Michael Condron (@BelfastMikey) April 20, 2020

While the Game of Thrones actor claimed that working with Asda is also helping him keep ‘really fit’, his store manager reportedly said that it’s ‘really fantastic’ having Condron work for the Belfast store. While speaking to the media outlet, the manager said that the actor swapped the black leather of the Night’s Watch to the Asda green of a delivery driver. According to the manager, the 42-year-old gets on really well with all staff and customers. He also called the actor ‘humble and modest man’ and added that he is very much part of the team and integrated really well with the team.

