Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Reveal Their Favourite Shows & Movies Such As Game Of Thrones

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are coined as the two greatest tennis players of this generation. The debate between who is the greatest player of all time has been going on since decades now when it comes to the duo. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer can be arguably be called as the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of football respectively. Both of them have been pushing each other to the epitome of success all these years and are still giving everyone else a run for their money.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are good friends out of the court and have mutual respect for each other. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer interacted with each other on Instagram live a few days before, which was a treat for their millions of fans across the world. As it turns out, both the tennis superstars have good taste in cinema and they always make sure to catch up with their favourite shows and movies. Let's have a look at their personal favourites.

Federer vs Nadal: Movies and shows which Rafael Nadal likes

As reported by Explicit, Rafael Nadal is a big Game of Thrones fan. He has also watched Netflix's Narcos, which is based on the life of the Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar. Rafael Nadal also likes to watch Dragon Ball sometimes. Rafael Nadal, while talking with Marc Lopez, revealed that he is also a very big fan of the series I Know Who You Are. Rafael Nadal's favourite movies include The Godfather and Gladiator.

Federer vs Nadal: Movies and shows which Roger Federer likes

When it comes to Roger Federer, the Swiss international has set his priorities right. Roger Federer's favourite shows include Intense and Prison Break. Roger Federer is a very big fan of the movie Good Will Hunting. During a fan Q&A on Twitter where Roger Federer replied to dozens of questions with GIFs, one of which was from the movie.

