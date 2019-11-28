Avengers: Endgame has officially become the highest-grossing movie of all time. Marvel began its success streak after the 2008 film Iron man, starring Robert Downey Jr. The actors say, that initially there was an idea to have a cinematic universe of all the superheroes. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been widely praised by fans and critics for their films and incredibly storyline.

Avengers: Endgame Oscar screening tries to hide that it is a superhero film

The fans of the film wish to see it winning an Academy Award. The fans are demanding this as an ode to the efforts put in through all the marvel films through the years. Recently, Matthew Jacobs, a reporter and critic tweeted a picture of an Oscar screen of Avengers: Endgame The picture on its front has a photograph of Tony Stark from the movie during his time in the space ship.

The FYC screener for Avengers: Endgame is working very hard to make this movie seem serious. pic.twitter.com/PBtjiYWbg8 — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) November 26, 2019

Robert Downey Jr. is regarded as the godfather of the Marvel cinematic universe. His role as Tony stark has been immortalised and fans have praised him for his work with the character. Fans were upset when the studio did not push RDJ as the official entry for the Oscars. The fans believed he deserved an Oscar for best acting in Avengers: Endgame. The actor has himself admitted that he has no intention on campaigning with this request by the fans.

In regards to the Oscars, it is not very often that a superhero movie goes on to win an Academy Award. While The Dark Knight has created some space for superhero movies in the Oscars, that door isn’t fully open just yet. Films like Joker and several other entries from various studios have had the potential to go on to the Oscars, according to fans. However, the Academy hasn’t been vocal regarding this issue, however, Black Panther was one film that won an Academy last year in a different category. The Academy for Best Picture is, however, a farfetched possibility.

