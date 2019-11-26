Will Mamallapuram Skateboarder Kamali's Documentary Bring Home An Oscar?

Director Sasha Rainbow is known for her work in documentary short films. The director has made two short films since 2018 namely Kofi and Lartey and Kamali respectively. Though her first documentary reportedly created a buzz in the film festival circuit, her second film Kamali has evidently garnered unanimous praise. The film has circulated in various film festivals and earning nominations in many renowned festivals like the Raindance film festival and the Rhode Island International Film Festival. Now, the film Kamali has achieved another feat by getting shortlisted for 2020 Oscars.

Kamali shortlisted for 2020 Academy Awards

The 24-minute short film revolves around the story of Kamali Moorthy, a 10-year-old skateboarder. The film showcases the journey of how Kamali's mother Suganthi Moorthy struggled to allow her daughter to become a skateboarding champion. Kamali also talks about the relationship between a daughter, mother and grandmother. The Mamallapuram skateboarder Kamali has evidently garnered a lot of praise for skateboarding skills. She and her few friends have reportedly formed a group of skateboarders called Mahab Skaters. As per reports, Kamali will be participating in Jugaad 2019 which is an international skateboarding competition which will be held soon in Bengaluru. The documentary short film had won the Best Documentary award in Atlanta Film Festival back in April and is now gearing up to compete at Oscars.

The film showcases the struggles of Kamali's mother in detail. Suganthi Moorthy climbs rocks every day to reach the shore temple in Mamallapuram to set up a fish stall. Though she has to face a lot of troubles to ensure Kamali continues her passion for skateboarding, she states that all her troubles vanish as she watches her daughter win accolades and respect across the nation.

