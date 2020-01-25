Grammy Awards 2020: Date, Time, Nominations And How To Watch It In India

The glamorous Grammy Awards 2020 night is just around the corner. Known as of the biggest music awards shows, the ceremony will take place on January 26, Sunday in Los Angeles. The show will reportedly be hosted by American singer and songwriter, Alicia Keys. Not only Hollywood, but netizens across the globe are gearing up to watch their favorite singers on the television. Here are all the details about the Grammy Awards 2020 date and time in India.

Grammy Awards 2020 date and time in India

The Grammy Awards 2020 is presented by America's Recording Academy for achievements in the music industry and the winners are decided via votes by Members of the Academy consisting of musicians, music producers, recording engineers amongst others.

While the show will be held on January 26 in LA, the same will be telecast in India live on January 27 at 7:30 am on Vh1 TV channel. And in case you miss the early morning slot, the show will get a repeat telecast at 2 pm and 9 pm.

Grammy 2020 nominations

Record of the Year

"Hey, Ma," Bon Iver

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Talk," Khalid

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album of the Year

I, I, Bon Iver

Norman F--ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

"Always Remember Us This Way," Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place," Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Lover," Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Norman F---ing Rockwell," Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Someone You Loved," Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

"Truth Hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Spirit," Beyoncé

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

