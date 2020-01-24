Grammy 2020: Tentative Seating Arrangement Released; BTS Sit Next To Taylor Swift

Grammy 2020 edition is on its full swing and the venue Staples Centre is decked up and ready to host the grand affairs. The music awards will witness several celebrities, from pop sensation Taylor Swift to k-pop giants BTS. Grammy 2020 will witness singers perform their best, live, inside the said venue.

Earlier today, CBS revealed the seating arena of Staples Centre where Grammy 2020 will be hosted:

As several celebs including Ariana Grande, BTS, Lizzo will be performing at the show, they shared the rehearsals pictures as well. In addition to the preparations, CBS revealed the seating arrangements for the celebrities.

The cards with celebs names on it were shared on several fan accounts. According to the cards, the list includes big names of celebrities like Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Blake Shelton, BTS, Gwen Stefani, Dave Chappelle, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift.

Here are some tweets from fans who are excited for Grammy 2020

[INFO] CBS has shared a look at the tentative Grammy Awards seating order.💜



As of now @BTS_twt is sitting next to Taylor Swift & behind Beyonce.🎉



Please note this is tentative.



©️ Francis Specker/CBS#BTS #BTSxGRAMMYs2020 pic.twitter.com/VTDbhdbIv0 — Bangtan_India (인도 아미) ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@bangtan_india) January 24, 2020

According to reports from Headline Planet, the seating can be tentative in nature. Celebs move according to the schedule of performances, award presentations, preparation for the on-stage show and so on. It was also reported that some of the singers and celebrities might not attend the show for unforeseen conditions.

