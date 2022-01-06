Grammy Awards Postponed Due To Surge In Omicron Variant Cases Of COVID In US

Amidst the news about the cancellation of several award ceremonies and events, another shocking news just arrived the fans' way. It was recently announced that the prestigious Grammy awards 2022 will not be held in Los Angeles due to a sudden surge in Omicron cases around the world.

The organisers issued an official statement and revealed that they have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show and also mentioned that the health and safety of those in the music community will remain their top priority. This hasn't been the first time when the Grammy Awards 2022 have been cancelled, the event was postponed last year as well due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grammy Awards 2022 postponed

The Recording Academy which presents the Grammy Awards recently issued a joint statement with CBS and revealed that holding the show on 31 January 2022 will contain a lot of risks and added that they will be announcing the new date soon. Adding to it, they also informed that they arrived at this decision after a lot of consideration and analysis with the city and the state officials. health and safety experts.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.”

Apart from Grammy Awards 2022, many other prestigious award shows and events have either been cancelled or postponed to a future date namely Slamdance Film Festival, Rotterdam Film Festival, Critics Choice Awards, AFI Awards, BAFTA Tea Party, HCA Film Awards Ceremony, Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards Gala, New York Film Critics Circle Awards Ceremony, and more.

Image: AP