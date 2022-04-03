The much-awaited 64th Grammys Awards is right around the corner and will honour artists who have made it big in the music industry. The grand ceremony will take place on April 3, 2022, Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. As the Grammys 2022 countdown begins, the Recording Academy, which has been sharing some exciting updates about the ceremony took to Twitter to give fans a glimpse into the gala night.

A look into the Grammy Awards 2022 venue

The Grammy Awards 2022 will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday and the short clip shared by the Recording Academy gave viewers a peek into the ongoing preparations before the starry night. The clip saw the red carpet is being set up and also saw the black and gold backdrop, against which fan-favourite stars will pose on their big night. It gave viewers a look inside the arena, where their favourite stars will have a seat during the ceremony. The Grammy Awards 2022 will take place on April 3 at 5 p.m. PT and the much-awaited red carpet will begin two hours before the main ceremony commences.

Have a look inside the Grammy Awards 2022 location here

Touchdown, Vegas. 📍 The #GRAMMYs are TOMORROW, April 3 on @CBS.



Who are you hoping to see walk down the red carpet? ✨ pic.twitter.com/wjgwTBRCqT — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 2, 2022

The much-awaited Grammys 2022 host will be the popular Trevor Noah, known for The Daily Show. The Grammy's CEO Harvey Mason Jr earlier spoke to Variety about the host and recalled that Trevor Noah is 'amazing' at the 63rd Grammy Awards. He mentioned he was 'excited' to have the celebrity host the Grammy Awards 2022 in Las Vegas. He said, "Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics. We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

Fans are now looking forwards to the Grammys 2022 performances as their much-loved artists take the stage to croon some hit tracks. BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo, Brothers Osborne and others will perform on the prestigious stage at the event.

Image: Twitter/@RecordingAcad