Greta Gerwig To Direct Next James Bond Film? Barbie Director Reacts

Greta Gerwig has cemented her position as one of the foremost names in terms of directorial prowess when it comes to contemporary cinema. Her latest release, Barbie, has been storming the global box. The Margot Robbie starrer has significantly overtaken Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer which was released on the same day. The director has now reacted to the possibility of her helming the next 007 film.

Greta Gerwig to direct the next James Bond film?

In a recent international podcast interview, Greta Gerwig revealed how she feels about potentially directing the next James Bond film. When asked if she would want to direct the next Bond flick, Greta simply mentioned how though her focus for now were "lions" and "dolls", anything is possible as she does love Barbara Broccoli, the 007 producer. Greta said, "Oh my God. No, we’re going to just stick with some lions, some dolls for the moment. But you never know. I really like Barbara Broccoli."

For context, Greta is currently soaking in the success of Barbie - which is what she meant by dolls. Her next venture will be the two Chronicles of Narnia installments she is set to direct, which is what she meant by lions. If Greta Gerwig actually ends up directing the next James Bond film, she will be making history as the first female director of the franchise.

Who is the next James Bond?

Daniel Craig has bid goodbye to the iconic 007 role creating space for a new name to take the Bond legacy forward. A name strongly associated as the next pick is Henry Cavill. Incidentally, Cavill had lost out on the role to Craig as the former appeared much too young to play the spy.