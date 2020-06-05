'Grey's Anatomy' Co-stars Ellen Pompeo And TR Knight Join 'Black Lives Matter' Protests

The former Grey's Anatomy co-stars Ellen Pompeo and T.R. Knight recently reunited to hit the streets and joined the 'Black Lives Matter' protests. On Wednesday, June 3 the duo who played the roles of Meredith Grey and George O'Malley in the medical drama joined the residents of Los Angeles to peacefully protest against the death of George Floyd as they took a knee during the demonstration while wearing protective face masks.

Take a look at their pictures from the protest here:

'Grey's Anatomy' stars join 'black lives matter' protests in Los Angeles

Ellen Pompeo, 50 and T.R. Knight, 47 rose to fame after they shared the screen space in ABC's popular medical drama Grey's Anatomy between 2005 to 2009 The duo has remained close friends ever since they starred in the television series, which was quite evident after the former co-stars reunited recently and joined the black lives matter protests in West Hollywood.

The actors were spotted taking a knee during a peaceful demonstration. While Knight held up a 'Black Lives Matter' sign, Pompeo joined the crowd by raising her hands as they demonstrated the "don't shoot" pose.

Before leaving the protest, Ellen Pompeo also took to Instagram to go live with her followers and the live video clip was later uploaded to Twitter, wherein she shared her experience at the protest.

In the video clip, Grey's Anatomy actor compared her demonstration experience to other demonstrations she has attended previously, which include the Women's Marches and climate change marches. She also mentioned that the police's presence was much heavier and the authorities were also carrying ammunition much differently than what she has experienced earlier at other demonstrations. Check out the video below:

Things that make you go hmmmmm https://t.co/BreUtl4EhP — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) June 4, 2020

Ellen Pompeo and T.R. Knight joined the growing list of celebrities including Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, Tessa Thompson, Halsey, Kehlani, and Timothée Chalamet who have been getting involved in worldwide protests after the brutal death of George Floyd.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

(Image credit: Ellenpompeoupdate Instagram and Amor_de_greys Instagram)

