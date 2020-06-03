George Floyd's Death: Madison Beer Reveals She Was Tear-gassed At Santa Monica Protest

Earlier last week, news of a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd being murdered by four police officers was all over the media. Ever since then, many people have been taking to social media agitating against the same. Singer Madison Beer recently took part in the protests and later took to social media to make a shocking revelation.

Madison Beer reveals she was tear-gassed

Madison Beer recently took part in the protests against the death of an African-American man, George Floyd, in Santa Monica. She even documented the entire protest on her social media accounts. Madison Beer also revealed in her story that she was tear-gassed after posting a selfie of herself. She also wrote, “was just tear-gassed” and added, “leave Santa Monica now”.

See Madison Beer’s picture here:

(Image Source: Madison Beer Instagram)

The singer shared several pictures of herself holding signs and marching in the protests. However, Madison Beer chose to leave the protests when it started to become very unsafe. She also shared several videos of police officials arriving and asking people to move.

Madison Beer later took to social media to warn protestors against the police injustice. She further wrote, “LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN I WAS JUST TEAR GASSED THEY ARE ARRESTING EVERYONE AND TEAR GASSING ALL CROWDS”. The At Last singer has been quite vocal about her protest against racism and shares her thoughts about the same on social media as well.

LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN I WAS JUST TEAR GASSED THEY ARE ARRESTING EVERYONE AND TEAR GASSING ALL CROWDS — madison beer (@madisonbeer) May 31, 2020

A couple of days before the protests, Madison had taken to social media to pen a heartbreaking note about the brutal murder of George Floyd. In the note, she added, “I am heartbroken, enraged, and disturbed over the murder of George Floyd. I am mourning all of the unjust murders of black people around the world in the hands of institutional racism and hate crimes. because I am a white person, I have the privilege of not having to fear for my life due to the color of my skin, but I will always stand with you and fight with you.

Madison Beer further wrote, “your voice matters. you will not be silenced. #blacklivesmatter today, tomorrow & forever. to all my followers, I have included some things you can do to help. please read about this situation, please watch the riots going on, please educate yourself in any way you can. this is nowhere near the first time we’ve lost an innocent black person to a racist committing murder. it’s on us to make a change”.

