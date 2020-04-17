What Ellen Pompeo Feels On A Potential COVID-19 Episode In Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy is a popular medical drama television series. The shooting for the last four episodes of its latest 16 season has been on hold due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Actor Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey in the series, talked about an episode on the virus and more.

Ellen Pompeo on COVID-19 episode on Grey’s

In an interview with a daily, Ellen Pompeo was asked if there would be an episode of Grey Anatomy that will focus on coronavirus. Answering the question, she said that she does not know. But, she mentioned that she thought about it. Pompeo talked about the political aspect of COVID-19 outbreak in the United States of America.

She said that she does not want to get too political, but she was watching the news and she saw a clip of Barack Obama in 2014, saying that a pandemic was inevitable and that they should be prepared for it. She mentioned that in 2014, the Republicans were not granting him the budget, the access to put together what he felt like he needed to keep the American people safe, is how he put it in his words. She stated that in 2014, Obama was very well aware that this was going to happen and very well aware that they needed to be more prepared than they were at that time for it. Pompeo said that the fact that five years later they are not prepared, some people dropped the ball for sure.

Ellen Pompeo has been encouraging her fans to stay at home and have also praised the doctors and nurses. She said that she has to keep reminding herself every day that she has small kids, and it is really more challenging for the children to understand it because they do not have the perspective that the elders have. Ellen Pompeo added that the healthcare professionals, the fact that they are fighting this fight unprepared without the proper gear is really heart-breaking for her.

