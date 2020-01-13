Grey's Anatomy, Will & Grace And Other Popular TV Shows Patrick Dempsey Was A Part Of

Hollywood actor Patrick Dempsey is also known to have a keen interest in racing cars. Patrick Dempsey is popular for his remarkable role of a neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy. He retired from the character after 11 seasons but he is still famous for his role. Here are the other popular television roles of the actor you might be keen to know about.

Television shows of Patrick Dempsey

Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy was that one television show that gave Patrick Dempsey a lot of popularity. He played the role of Dr Derek Shepherd also known as Mc Dreamy, a fictional surgeon. He played the main role from season 1 to season 11.

Devils

Patrick Dempsey will be playing the main role in Devils, an international Italian English language television drama series which is based on the international bestseller novel of the same name written by Guido Maria Brera. He will be playing Dominic Morgan and the series is most awaited.

The Practice

In 1998 and 1999, The Practice won the Emmy for the Best Drama Series centring partners and associates at the Boston law firm. Patrik Dempsey played the character of Dr Paul Stewart in the series and had appeared in three episodes.

Once and Again

An American television series that aired from 1999 to 2002, Once and Again is the story of the family of a single mother and her romance with a single father. He played the role of Lily and Judy’s schizophrenic brother and had appeared in a total of 4 episodes.

Will & Grace

The popular television series started airing in 1988 and went on till 2006. After going off air the show made a comeback in 2017. Patrick Dempsey played the love interest of Will in a few episodes. He played the role of Matthew and had featured in 3 episodes.

