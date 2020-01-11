'American Horror Story': Sarah Paulson Returning For Season 10

Actor Sarah Paulson recently confirmed that she will be reprising her role American Horror Story's season 10. Talking to an international media outlet, Paulson said that she is definitely coming back for the new season. However, the official theme, title and cast of the FX anthology series is yet to be revealed.

'Wanted to bring back the fan-favourite cast'

According to reports, before American Horror Story was renewed for Season 11,12 and 13, co-creator Ryan Murphy said that he wanted to bring back the fan-favourite cast for season 10. Murphy said that he wanted to bring back all those who helped build and bring the show to where it is today in present times. He said that if people look at the cast of the first three seasons, it will be easy to figure who is going to return for the latest season. Apart from American Horror Story:1984, Sarah Paulson has appeared in all the seasons. She has also been seen portraying multiple characters.

US television channel FX has renewed the American Horror Story for three more seasons after fears that it could be coming to an end by season 10. After the ninth season of the cult favourite came out in November 2019, fans feared that could be the end of the supernatural show. But on January 9, FX made an official announcement that they were going to renew the show for season 11,12 and 13.

Themes of season 1-3

The first season of the show was released on October 5, 2011, and was titled Murder House. The season revolved around a family that moves into a new house haunted by its deceased former occupants. In the second season, there are 13 episodes. The theme of season two is asylum. The story captures a journalist who investigates the suspicious practices and ends up as a patient herself. There she learns the horrors first-hand and knows about how the psychologist kills his patients. Season 3 has 13 episodes showcasing horror. The theme of season 3 is a coven. The story is of a group of witches who are preparing themselves from getting extinct and come face to face with the world's most powerful witch.

