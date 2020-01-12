Grimes-Elon Musk And More Hollywood Couples Who Made Baby Announcements

Last year news went viral with celebrities flaunting their perfect looks, skinny beach bodies, movie promotions, pregnancy, baby announcements and much more. Celebrities like Grimes, Elon Musk, Beyonce, Shay Mitchell and many more broke the news with their pregnancy and baby announcements.

Fans went into a state of shock and happiness multiple times as their favourite celebs surprised them with the news of their pregnancy, birth and adorable baby's name announcements. Listed below are some of the celebs who made huge baby news.

Top 5 couples who made baby news

1) Grimes and Elon Musk

Grimes recently posted a beautiful picture of her huge baby bump. She is pregnant with the baby of billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk. Grimes has also posted pictures of her baby bump previously. Elon Musk and Grimes have been receiving a lot of attention and fans can't wait for the arrival of their baby.

READ:Video Of Elon Musk Dancing In China Leaves Netizens Delighted

2) Beyonce's baby bump

Beyonce's baby bump has been talked about immensely. Fans were not sure if the star is pregnant or not but recently Beyonce attended Jay-Z's annual Made In America event and her baby bump was on full display. Her friends and family wished her an early birthday and everyone could see Beyonce's baby bump.

3) Shay Mitchell

Hollywood actress Shay Mitchell made news last year with her massive baby bump. The actress also delivered a beautiful baby last year. Mitchell loaded her social media handle with tons of pregnancy and baby pictures.

4) Jenna Dewan

American dancer and actress, Jenna Dewan have sparked pregnancy news all over. Dewan has her social media handle with some beautiful pictures of her massive baby bump. Her fans cannot wait to know if it's a boy or a girl.

5) Miranda Kerr

Australian Model, Miranda Kerr broke the news with her pregnancy last year. The Victoria Secret Model sent her fans gushing over her pregnancy glow. Kerr is about to deliver her third baby.

READ:Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Is Pregnant, Suggests Media Reports

READ:From Mukesh Ambani To Elon Musk: People Who The Earned Most In The Last Decade

Photo Courtesy - Grimes & Shay Mitchell Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.