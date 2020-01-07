The Debate
Video Of Elon Musk Dancing In China Leaves Netizens Delighted

US News

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk delighted his fans by breaking into a dance at firm’s plant in Shanghai, China earlier today. The video left netizens delighted.

Video of Elon Musk dancing in China leaves netizens delighted

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk delighted his fans by breaking into a dance at firm’s plant in Shanghai, China earlier on Tuesday. The event was organised at Tesla Giga Factory three to mark deliveries of Made in China Tesla Autos.

Not Safe For Work

Musk himself took to Twitter to share the video which exhibits the 48-year-old entrepreneur showing his dance moves at the entrance of Tesla China staff, politicians and journalists. In the caption, he warned people that the move was NSFW (Not safe for work.)

The video shows him taking off his blazer and tossing it apart before breaking into some awkward dance steps and grinning broadly. Watch it here:

Read: Tesla Stock Hits Record As 2019 Sales Rise More Than 50 Per Cent

Read: Elon Musk Reveals College Degree Not Required To Apply At Tesla

The video has garnered over 94.3k likes and 12.1k retweets in less than 3 hours. The video has also left netizens delightfully amused. People left no chance to express their reaction on the viral video. One user wrote that he loved the happy dance while another wrote that musk was a marketing genius. Catch all the reactions here:

Read: Elon Musk Tweets Picture Of Dogs And Muffins, Netizens In Awe

Read: Elon Musk Makes Surprise Appearance At The Game Awards To Support Girlfriend

