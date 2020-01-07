Video of Elon Musk dancing in China leaves netizens delighted

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk delighted his fans by breaking into a dance at firm’s plant in Shanghai, China earlier on Tuesday. The event was organised at Tesla Giga Factory three to mark deliveries of Made in China Tesla Autos.

Musk himself took to Twitter to share the video which exhibits the 48-year-old entrepreneur showing his dance moves at the entrance of Tesla China staff, politicians and journalists. In the caption, he warned people that the move was NSFW (Not safe for work.)

The video shows him taking off his blazer and tossing it apart before breaking into some awkward dance steps and grinning broadly. Watch it here:

At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

The video has garnered over 94.3k likes and 12.1k retweets in less than 3 hours. The video has also left netizens delightfully amused. People left no chance to express their reaction on the viral video. One user wrote that he loved the happy dance while another wrote that musk was a marketing genius. Catch all the reactions here:

I love how genuine and clumsy he is. A Hero. — Odin (@The_Alfather) January 7, 2020

Me when I be a CEO 😂 https://t.co/mSwkB92ayI — Abdulla ALmutawaa (@abdulla_isa97) January 7, 2020

Biggest surprise at the Tesla gigafactory ceremony to mark first Model 3 deliveries? @elonmusk dancing on stage (part of his charm offensive in Shanghai in front of employees and government officials?) pic.twitter.com/fXnMdgkxuN — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) January 7, 2020

Happy Elon is the best Elon pic.twitter.com/awUT006fs6 — ML (@marialauraadr) January 7, 2020

He is not clumsy but in control and with not enough practice, but he is adorable and I’m so happy to see him having a good time... — Jessica Sarah (@Jessica_Sarah_G) January 7, 2020

I love it!! Handsome!! 😘😘 — Elvira Dаukaeva - Ильвира Даукаева (@53ObEXkUKX9ZuOb) January 7, 2020

