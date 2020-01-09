The Debate
Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Is Pregnant, Suggests Media Reports

Hollywood News

Elon Musk has not commented on his girlfriends rumoured pregnancy, read on to find out how the Twitter users reacted to her Instagram post about pregnancy.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
elon musk

Grimes is reportedly pregnant after she shared some explicit images of her baby bump on Instagram. The rumoured pregnancy is yet to be confirmed by the tech giant Elon Musk, who is dating Grimes and is the father of the rumoured baby.

After their appearance at the Kardashian’s Annual Christmas Eve Bash, netizens were keen on the what is the latest update with the couple. Elon Musk was last seen with her on several red carpet events in Hollywood.

Grimes posted this caption with the first uncensored image: 

lakaef;

Also Read | Elon Musk's Cybertruck Now A Social Media Trend, Netizens React Hilariously

Grimes is a musician by profession who is known for her beliefs and graphic images on Instagram. She took to Instagram to announce an NSFW ( Not Safe For Work) image which was rather explicit and announced her pregnancy. 

She also predicted about how her image would be taken down eventually. She edited the same picture with some amount of censorship and captioned it, “Censored for insta haha - almost got away w it”, she posed in nothing but her hair covering her body. Grimes getting pregnant was not received well with Twitteratis. 

Also Read | Elon Musk Tweets Cybertruck Defeating Ford F-150 In Tug-of-war, Ford Wants Rematch

Here are some reactions to Grimes' rumoured pregnancy:

Also Read | Jury In Elon Musk Case To Be Questioned About Views On Billionaires, Thailand Visitors

Also Read | Elon Musk Paid Nearly $1 Million Dollars For A Second Hand Car Bought For 100 Dollars

Also Read | Elon Musk Makes Surprise Appearance At The Game Awards To Support Girlfriend

 

 

 

Published:
