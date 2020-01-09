Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Is Pregnant, Suggests Media Reports

Grimes is reportedly pregnant after she shared some explicit images of her baby bump on Instagram. The rumoured pregnancy is yet to be confirmed by the tech giant Elon Musk, who is dating Grimes and is the father of the rumoured baby.

After their appearance at the Kardashian’s Annual Christmas Eve Bash, netizens were keen on the what is the latest update with the couple. Elon Musk was last seen with her on several red carpet events in Hollywood.

Grimes posted this caption with the first uncensored image:

Grimes is a musician by profession who is known for her beliefs and graphic images on Instagram. She took to Instagram to announce an NSFW ( Not Safe For Work) image which was rather explicit and announced her pregnancy.

She also predicted about how her image would be taken down eventually. She edited the same picture with some amount of censorship and captioned it, “Censored for insta haha - almost got away w it”, she posed in nothing but her hair covering her body. Grimes getting pregnant was not received well with Twitteratis.

Here are some reactions to Grimes' rumoured pregnancy:

trying to wrap my head around grimes being pregnant with elon musk’s baby pic.twitter.com/1uBxaAwrxZ — grifffffffffffffffin (@_gmoney) January 8, 2020

Grimes is pregnant and although that child will be very rich I can’t help but feel very worried for its future.. she’s gonna sacrifice it in some weird AI blood ritual pic.twitter.com/UALkKu2RiQ — 🦷 (@imsamcook) January 8, 2020

Grimes is pregnant with Elon Musks child. Listen kids, you can be an anti imperialist former neuroscience student from Vancouver and somehow wind up selling out and securing the bag to be a super villains trophy horse girlfriend — alyson (@thesoydivision) January 8, 2020

GRIMES PREGNANT WITH ELON’S CHILD... literally no words pic.twitter.com/6AngCG6lFh — shantar (@audreyhorned) January 8, 2020

trump takes credit for avoiding a war after creating the mess to begin with



adderall trends on twitter because the president is addicted to it



mac miller is dropping an album



meghan and harry step down from royal duties



grimes is pregnant with elon’s baby



all in 24 hours pic.twitter.com/p27Us97RmA — stephen ossola (@stephenossola) January 8, 2020

