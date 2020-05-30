Grimes To Legally Sell 'a Piece Of Her Soul' In Her Online Exhibition Titled 'Selling Out'

Canadian singer and musician Grimes whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher will be selling a part of her soul in an auction. Grimes who recently gave birth to her first child named X Æ A-12 and later changed to X Æ A-Xii Musk with partner Elon Musk is making headlines. The singer in an auction will legally sell a part of her soul to the highest bidder.

Grimes' art exhibition

Grimes’ very first art exhibition will be held online. It will be presented by Gallery Platform Los Angeles and Maccarone Los Angeles. Gallery Platform Los Angeles will host the action from May 28, 2020, to June 3, 2020, while Maccarone Los Angeles will have the exhibition on the same dates as well.

The exhibition will have a collection of drawings, photographs, sketches and visual arts. However, there is a work titled 'selling out', in which Grimes will auction a part of her actual 'soul'. It has been reported that Grimes had originally quoted her 'piece of soul' to be sold at $10 million.

The quoted price reportedly made it highly unlikely for anyone to buy a contract that expensive. However, it has now been reported that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global recession, Grimes has decided to put up her soul for auction at the best possible offer.

Grimes told a leading news agency that she did not want anyone to buy 'a piece of her soul' and hence she had quoted the seven-figure price. She further added that as she got deeper into the process of drafting the legal document with her lawyer to auction her 'soul', the more ‘philosophically interesting’ it started becoming. Grimes mentioned that the idea of having legal documents for fantastical art seems fascinating to her.

Grimes had told the news portal that she considers herself a visual artist before anything. She even disclosed that she has created all the cover art for her albums. Grimes disclosed that she has been making arts a few years before she ever touched a keyboard.

Maccarone gallery posted a series of images from Grimes collection for the viewing. In the post, they spoke about their debut collaboration with Grimes and also mentioned about her art. The official social media of the gallery mentioned that the series of digital photographs feature WarNymph, which is the artist’s virtual avatar. In the post the gallery mentioned, ‘Maccarone presents its debut collaboration with Grimes: an exclusive online viewing room on Gallery Platform LA (link in bio). The viewing room features Grimes’ series of digital photographs, centering WarNymph, the artist’s virtual avatar. WarNymph is birthed out of machine learning and executed in collaboration between Grimes and her brother Mac Boucher. The viewing room is live on the platform from May 28th to June 3rd.’ [sic]

