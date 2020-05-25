Elon Musk And Grimes Change Their Son's Name From X Æ A-12 To X Æ A-Xii

Elon Musk and Grimes have been in the headlines since they gave her son such an out of the box name. They named their son, X Æ A-12 but the California law does not allow them to do the same. It is because the law states that Grimes and Elon Musk have been forced to change their baby's name to obey the California law.

Grimes and Elon Musk change their son's name

The law states that all names must be written: "using the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language" but apostrophes and dashes can be included. Thus the couple had to rename their child from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii only because California law prohibits Indo-Arabic numerals in names.

This was revealed when a follower on Instagram asked, “Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby's new name?”. Grimes replied to her fan with, “ X Æ A-Xii” and also added that "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh”

Grimes also spoke to a news publishing house and revealed that she wishes that her baby becomes a fan of raving. She feels that children need to get into raving. Grimes says that she would never rave with her kid because she thinks kids and adults need to rave together. She says that her baby has already been exposed to a lot of techno in the womb.

She also mentioned that she is going to make sure that she isn't "too spoiled". Grimes said she would probably have to send them to live in the woods with my grandpa periodically so they aren't too spoiled. He's very intense”.

More about Grimes

On the professional end, Grimes has recently launched her latest album Miss Anthropocene. The album is Grimes fifth studio album which was released on February 21, 2020. The album gained a lot of critical acclamation and a review aggregator website also gave them a score of 79/100 score based on 27 critic reviews.

In an interview with a radio station, Grimes mentioned she was actually done with Miss Anthropocene a long time ago and had already started working on her next album. She claims that it would be a "techno-pop album" where she works with her favourite producers. Grimes mentioned that despite it being her favourite album she had already "moved on" from the album’s dark themes.

