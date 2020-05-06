Elon Musk Shares Photos Of Newborn Son 'X Æ A-12'; Grimes Decodes The Name's Meaning

On Tuesday, Elon Musk announced that his girlfriend Grimes had given birth to their first child and that they've named baby Musk 'X Æ A-12'. Later in the day, he also shared a picture with his newborn son after a Twitter user requested him to share one. Elon Musk can be seen wearing an 'Occupy Mars' T-shirt as he held his newborn child.

Here's the photo:

He also shared a photo of the baby with an eyelash and tattoo Instagram filter on his face.

However, what has caught the Twitterati's attention is the unusually strange and cryptic name that ElonMusk and Grimes have decided for their child. While they have been trying to decipher the actual name, Grimes took to Twitter and decoded what 'X Æ A-12' really means. X is the "the unknown variable", Æ is her "elven spelling of Ai", A-12 is the "precursor to SR-17" apparently the couple's favourite aircraft. A is for Archangel, Grimes' favourite song.

Have a look:

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

The news of the baby's arrival was shared by Musk through comments on his own tweet, earlier on Tuesday. This is the couple's first child together while Musk has five children from his first wife, Justine Musk. Grimes announced she was pregnant in January on Instagram with a topless photo of herself with a baby bump. She later deleted the post and shared an edited version of the same. She wrote in the caption that "being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being."

