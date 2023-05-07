Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: Bradley Cooper's Poignant Performance As Rocket Wins Over Fans

Bradley Cooper, who voiced the character of Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, is receiving love and appreciation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans. The actor is being praised for his commendable performance as the furry and goofball superhero in the film and how he brought depth to the role. The War Dogs actor narrated the bittersweet story of Rocket and what he actually went through in his life.

Following the release of this film, fans took to their Twitter handles and appreciated the actor for his performance. In an interview with Good Morning America, The Hangover actor said that it was very emotional for him to play Rocket. Even director James Gunn said that he related the most to Rocket's character. Check some of the reactions by MCU fans on Bradley's performance as Rocket in the new GOTG movie.

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon is easily the GREATEST voice acting I've ever seen, you can get that from the crying and screaming scene in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/BkCFRzM81t — Shadow Knight saw GOTG 3 (@ShadowKnightDK) May 6, 2023

Bradley Cooper deserves more praise for one of the best performances as Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/OtcURTxgih — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) May 5, 2023

That scene when Lylla died. POWERFUL



That scream from Bradley Cooper sounded like a stab right through the heart. You felt like a character who’s dreams got absolutely shattered before his eyes and is absolutely broken. What a performance! pic.twitter.com/eT8kOscoEt — John Onnembo (@JohnOnnembo) May 6, 2023

I've said for years that Bradley Cooper does not get enough credit for his work as Rocket Raccoon. I genuinely believe it belongs in the conversation not only for his best performances, but also for the greatest voice acting performances in film history. pic.twitter.com/6hlUZz7BU6 — Adam Klay (@AKlay19) May 5, 2023

absoutely love Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon . thank you for everything you brought to the character ! pic.twitter.com/m6iGW1eC3G — Isaac Joel (@itsisaacjoel) April 30, 2023

Rocket Raccoon is definitely one of my favorite Marvel characters now. Bradley Cooper deserves so much praise for the amount of emotion he brought to Rocket Raccoon in #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ysyWWPyQRq — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 29, 2023

bradley cooper is so good as rocket that when i watch guardians i dont hear cooper at all i just hear rocket — w1red_r0b ☭ (@ballingandfaded) May 6, 2023

About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theatres on May 5, 2023 across India. The film revolves around how the space dwelling superhero outfit, Guardians, went on a mission to save Rocket after he was shot by Adam Warlock. The star cast of the film includs Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and more.