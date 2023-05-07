Last Updated:

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: Bradley Cooper's Poignant Performance As Rocket Wins Over Fans

Bradley Cooper, who played the role of Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, is receiving appreciation from MCU fans for his voiceover.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
guardians of the galaxy 3

Image: @bradleycooperroffical/Instagram


Bradley Cooper, who voiced the character of Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, is receiving love and appreciation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans. The actor is being praised for his commendable performance as the furry and goofball superhero in the film and how he brought depth to the role. The War Dogs actor narrated the bittersweet story of Rocket and what he actually went through in his life.

Following the release of this film, fans took to their Twitter handles and appreciated the actor for his performance. In an interview with Good Morning America, The Hangover actor said that it was very emotional for him to play Rocket. Even director James Gunn said that he related the most to Rocket's character. Check some of the reactions by MCU fans on Bradley's performance as Rocket in the new GOTG movie. 

About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theatres on May 5, 2023 across India. The film revolves around how the space dwelling superhero outfit, Guardians, went on a mission to save Rocket after he was shot by Adam Warlock. The star cast of the film includs Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and more.

First Published:
COMMENT