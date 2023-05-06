Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: Which Superhero Characters Will Return In Future MCU Films?

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was released on May 5. The superhero film is directed by James Gunn, who is behind the entire Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the film being the last in the trilogy as well as the last MCU film from Gunn, many fans expected the journey of all the characters in the series to conclude with GOTG 3.

However, Chris Pratt, who plays Star Lord in the MCU, stated previously that reprising his role as Peter Quill in the MCU would be odd, but he would do it. After Guardians of the Galaxy 3 released, it gave a clue as to which Guardians member will return in the upcoming films in the Marvel universe. While Dave Bautista or Drax said that he considers GOTG Vol 3 to be the perfect goodbye for his character, Zoe Saldana stated that she wouldn’t like to play the role of Gamora again. She has, although, stated that she would be comfortable if someone else plays Gamora.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scene confirms Star-Lord’s return

In the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill is seen hanging out with his grandfather. After this, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is referred to and the words, “Star-Lord will return” appear on the screen. It remains to be seen whether Pratt would be returning in any upcoming MCU projects or not, but the ending assures fans that the door is still wide open for his return.

Rocket and Groot’s future in the MCU

As far as Rocket Raccoon’s Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel’s Groot are concerned, they are part of the new Guardians team. The team features Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and Phyla-Vell (Kai Zen). Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock is one of the most crucial characters in the MCU going forward, as he is a cosmic-level hero who has rivalled the likes of Thanos as well. However, no MCU projects featuring Pulter have yet been announced yet.