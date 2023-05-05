Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Post-credits Scene Teases Potential Connection To The Marvels

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was released on May 5. It is the last film in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. However, the film features post-credit scenes in the true Marvel Cinematic Universe fashion. Here’s what the post-credits scene and mid-credit scenes hold for the viewers, and how they introduces a character that could potentially appear in the upcoming MCU film The Marvels.

Guardians of the Galaxy mid-credits scene

The mid-credits scene shows the new version of the Guardians after the departure of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Drax (Dave Bautista) from the team. Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and Phyla-Vell (Kai Zen) are all waiting in a desert as a band of aliens make its way to a desert villain. Then, Come and Get Your Love by Redbone plays, which is a nod to the song playing at the beginning of the first Guardians film.

Phyla-Vell is one of the most interesting additions to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and has some connection to Captain Marvel as per the comics. Phyla-Vell is known to be the lovechild of a scientist named Elysius and the Kree warrior superhero Mar-Vell. Moreover, Phyla-Vell uses Quantum Bands during combat, which were also in the Disney+ show Ms Marvel.

Guardians of the Galaxy post-credits scene teases the return of Peter Quill’s Star-Lord

In the post-credits scene, Peter Quill is seen enjoying the company of his grandfather (Gregg Henry). His grandfather reads the newspaper with the headline, “Alien Abduction: Kevin Bacon Tells All”. The headline is a nod to the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which was released ahead of Christmas in 2022. Following the scene, the text ‘Star-Lord Will Return’ flashes on the screen, teasing that the character will make his return in the upcoming projects once again.