Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Director James Gunn Reveals He Was Inspired By Star Wars

James Gunn, the drirector of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, opened up about the inspiration behind the superhero movies. Gunn shared how the GOTG series has a connection with the hugely popular Star Wars franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 released on May 4 and has a connection with Star Wars. May 4 is also Star Wars Day.

However, this is not the only connection GOTG has with Star Wars. In his tweet, Gunn wrote, “11 years ago I had a meeting with Marvel Studios about the possibility of doing a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. I remember driving home & thinking I didn't want to make a movie LIKE Star Wars, but a movie that made people FEEL like Star Wars made me feel as a kid.”

He also mentioned the kind of movie he wanted to make, 11 years ago, when he met the heads at Marvel Studios for GOTG. “Outlandish characters, extraordinary locations, a space opera with a touch of magic filled with heart.” He then went on to write, “Thank you, Star Wars, for inspiring me, & how appropriate that the third part of our trilogy is playing in theatres all across the world tonight on May the 4th. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #GotGVol3 (sic).”

11 years ago I had a meeting with Marvel Studios about the possibility of doing a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. I remember driving home & thinking I didn't want to make a movie LIKE Star Wars, but a movie that made people FEEL like Star Wars made me feel as a kid. Outlandish… pic.twitter.com/xiCnJOTf7c — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2023

Star Wars Day on May 4

May 4th holds special importance for the fans of Star Wars around the world. It is a day to celebrate the Star Wars movies made by filmmaker George Lucas. A popular catchphrase that is used in the movie is “May the force with you”. Using the phrase for word play a new phrase “May the Fourth be with you” has caught on in the popular culture.

About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a Hollywood superhero movie based on the Marvel comics. It is directed by James Gunn and is backed by Marvel Studios. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter and Pom Klementieff among others. The film was released worldwide on May 4.